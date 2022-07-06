Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses

07/06/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday after a two-day rally, dragged down by energy stocks, as sentiment was weighed by fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.20% to 26,107.65, while the broader Topix slipped 1.23% to 1,855.97.

"Investors' focus have shifted to slowdown risks stemming from the ongoing tightening monetary policy," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"Wall Street rose overnight but that was because investors bought back growth shares that were beaten-down on concerns about rate increases."

In Japan, oil explorers tumbled almost 10% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Crude futures rebounded on Wednesday as investors piled back in after the heavy rout in the previous session, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted.

Refiners lost 5.12% and utilities fell 3.73%.

Oil explorer Inpex was the worst performer on the Nikkei, down 10.05%. Refiner Idemitsu Kosan lost 6.1% and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings tumbled 6.28%.

Travel and leisure-related shares also fell, as mass COVID-19 testing in China stocked fears of potential lockdowns.

Insurance sector fell 4.47%, with T&D Holdings losing 6.14% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings falling 5.58%.

Trading firms Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp fell 5.45% and 4.92%, respectively, after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev made comments threatening the loss of oil and gas supply to Japan.

Bucking the trend, Eisai jumped 5.87% after the drug maker and its partner Biogen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will expedite its review of experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN INC. 0.93% 212.58 Delayed Quote.-11.40%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. -5.58% 2385.5 Delayed Quote.8.64%
EISAI CO., LTD. 5.87% 6167 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -6.10% 3155 Delayed Quote.14.40%
INPEX CORPORATION -10.05% 1333 Delayed Quote.47.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 103.77 Delayed Quote.46.07%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -4.92% 3784 Delayed Quote.8.98%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -5.45% 2773.5 Delayed Quote.7.71%
NIKKEI 225 -1.20% 26107.65 Real-time Quote.-9.16%
T&D HOLDINGS INC. -6.14% 1544 Delayed Quote.11.75%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -6.28% 612 Delayed Quote.119.87%
TOPIX INDEX -1.23% 1855.97 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
WTI -1.46% 100.045 Delayed Quote.43.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aKyiv asks Turkey to probe three more Russian ships it alleges transported stolen grain
RE
02:36aUK's new finance minister sets out his priorities
RE
02:32aPhilippines aiming for 6.5% to 7.5% economic growth this year - Finance Minister
RE
02:32aJapan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses
RE
02:31aDesperate for growth, Japan's outbound M&A hunters brush off yen pain
RE
02:26aUAE announces incentives to attract 300 digital companies
RE
02:25aNew UK finance minister Zahawi urges caution on public sector pay
RE
02:23aUK'S NEW FINANCE MINISTER : will prioritise growth and tax cuts
RE
02:23aMARKETMIND : Hoping for a calmer H2? Forget it
RE
02:18aNew UK finance minister Zahawi says we need to grow the economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
2NORDEX AG : Reduced to Neutral by Mainfirst
3Tepco shares down more than 5% on reported interest in bid for Toshiba
4UK's AO World to raise about $48 million via placing, primarybid offer
5ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins order to supply metro trains and CBTC signalling..

HOT NEWS