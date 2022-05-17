Japan's Nikkei hits highest in nearly 2 weeks after Wall Street's jump

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Wednesday
to its highest in nearly two weeks, with technology heavyweights
leading the rally, after Wall Street closed sharply higher
overnight on strong retail sales data.
The Nikkei share average was up 0.6% at 26,807.30,
as of 0141 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 6 at 27,053.
The broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,876.84.
Wall Street finished sharply higher overnight, lifted by
Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks,
after strong April retail sales data eased worries about slowing
economic growth.
"U.S. retail sales were firm despite tightening monetary
policy, which lifted the stock market. Japanese markets followed
that but this seems to be a short-term rebound," said Ikuo
Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.
"There will be concerns whether the Federal Reserve can make
a soft landing as they maintain their hawkish stance. The market
will remain volatile for a while."
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron provided
the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.05%. Medical services
platform M3 gained 2.94%. Technology investor SoftBank
Group gave up its early gains and was last down 0.2%.
Game maker Nintendo was the best performer among
the top 30 core Topix names, rising 2.85%, while cosmetic maker
Kao Corp was the biggest loser with a 0.63% slide,
followed by robot maker Fanuc Corp, which was down
0.55%.
There were 168 advancers on the Nikkei index against 48
decliners.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 0.57 billion, compared to the average of 1.25
billion in the past 30 days.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)