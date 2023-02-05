Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's Nikkei hits more than 7-week high as weaker yen lifts exporters

02/05/2023 | 10:18pm EST
TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest in more than seven weeks, as a weaker yen boosted exporters like automakers and trading firms surged on robust earnings outlook.

The Nikkei had jumped 1.06% to 27,801.97 by the midday break, touching its highest since Dec. 15. The broader Topix was up 0.61% at 1,982.28.

The yen weakened to a three-week low after a report Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya was being sounded out to be the next governor and strong U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve could stay hawkish for longer.

"The yen weakened and the U.S. economy looks firm, which is the best scenario for Japanese exporters," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The auto industry index jumped 2.11%, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor rising 1.88% and 2.75%, respectively. Mitsubishi Motors jumped 5.97%.

Trading firms rose 2.67% to become the best performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes, after Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp lifted their full-year profit forecasts and promised to pay higher dividends.

Mitsubishi Corp surged 7.84% to become the best performer on the Nikkei. Sumitomo Corp rose 3.79% and Mitsui gained 0.86%.

Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo brand, rose 3.03% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Phone company KDDI rose 1.56% and auto parts maker Denso jumped 4.42%.

All but two sub-indexes rose. The Insurance sector lost 0.44% and the banking sector slipped 1.86%.

Of the Nikkei components, 193 advanced, 29 fell and three traded flat. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.15% 91.49 Delayed Quote.1.93%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.11% 158.877 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.24% 98.306 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
DENSO CORPORATION 3.55% 7390 Delayed Quote.9.32%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.18% 142.238 Delayed Quote.0.04%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.72% 82800 Delayed Quote.0.10%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.22% 3269 Delayed Quote.5.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.31% 1.599744 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.17% 0.7023 Delayed Quote.0.60%
KDDI CORPORATION 1.51% 3971 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 7.42% 4619 Delayed Quote.0.35%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 5.14% 512 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.96% 3891 Delayed Quote.0.03%
MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 1150 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.18% 83.387 Delayed Quote.0.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.39% 27509.46 Real-time Quote.5.42%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.28% 2298 Delayed Quote.3.28%
TOPIX INDEX 0.50% 1980.01 Delayed Quote.4.15%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -4.13% 7420 Delayed Quote.6.91%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.37% 1918 Delayed Quote.4.36%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.25% 131.746 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
