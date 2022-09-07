Japan's Nikkei hits one-week high on overnight Wall Street gains, weak yen

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
one-week high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight
strong finish, with the yen's fall to a 24-year low against the
dollar raising hopes for better outlook for domestic firms.
By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei jumped 2.1% to 27,996.26,
before crossing the key psychological 28,000-mark for the first
time since Aug. 31.
The broader Topix had advanced 1.94% to 1,952.81,
after falling for six consecutive sessions.
The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen
overnight, as Japan's dovish monetary policy contrasted with a
hawkish Federal Reserve.
"Weakening yen is basically good for Japanese exporters and
that could boost their earnings per shares," said Shuji Hosoi,
senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"The rebound of the Nasdaq index after a seven-session
losing session has boosted sentiment for Japanese equities
market."
Hosoi also said the gain in Japanese equities is temporary
because the gap in rates in Japan and the United States is set
to widen, limiting the yen's potential for gains against the
dollar.
Chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose
2.31% and gave the biggest boost to the Nikkei, followed by
Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing, gaining
1.61%.
Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries rose 3%
and techno investor SoftBank Group rose 2.27%.
Airlines was the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, rising 3.47%, as Japan
further relaxed its infection border controls.
ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines advanced
3.04% and 4%, respectively.
Department stores were also strong, with Isetan Mitsukoshi
and J.Front Retailing climbing 2.92% and
2.98%, respectively.
Park24 lost 5.39%, after Tokyo prosecutors raided
the headquarters of the parking services firm in connection to
Tokyo 2020 Olympic bribery investigations.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)