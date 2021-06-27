Japan's Nikkei inches lower as chip-related stocks slip

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
slipped on Monday, weighed down by losses in chip-related stocks
following a muted Nasdaq session on Friday, while investors were
also cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data releases later
this week.
The Nikkei slipped 0.28% to 28,984,93 by the end of
the morning session, erasing early gains of 0.19%, while the
broader Topix was down 0.04% at 1,961.00.
"Some key U.S. economic reports such as jobs data will be
released later this week, so inventors will remain cautious for
the whole week," said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst
at Matsui Securities. "But that does not mean sentiment is bad
as other indexes have risen."
The S&P 500 ended last week at record high, led by
Nike and several banks, while the Nasdaq closed
slightly lower on Friday.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell
1.45% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost
1.18%.
Medical service platform firm M3 and drug maker
Eisai fell 1.42% and 1.27%, respectively.
Among gainers, Seven & i Holdings jumped 4.47%
after the U.S. antitrust authorities ordered 7-Eleven to sell
over 200 retail outlets, resolving competition concerns over the
Japanese retail giant's $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway
fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum.
Asics, which provides gloves and spikes to a major
leaguer Shohei Ohtani, tracked a surge in Nike shares on Friday
to rise 3.54%.
Seven & i Holdings rose the most among the top 30 Topix
names, followed by Kao, which gained 1.18%.
The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin
Industries, down 0.95%, followed by Recruit Holdings
, which lost 0.91%.
The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section
rose 0.64%, while the Mothers Index of start-up firms
gained 0.61%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)