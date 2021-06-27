Log in
Japan's Nikkei inches lower as chip-related stocks slip

06/27/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei index slipped on Monday, weighed down by losses in chip-related stocks following a muted Nasdaq session on Friday, while investors were also cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data releases later this week.

The Nikkei slipped 0.28% to 28,984,93 by the end of the morning session, erasing early gains of 0.19%, while the broader Topix was down 0.04% at 1,961.00.

"Some key U.S. economic reports such as jobs data will be released later this week, so inventors will remain cautious for the whole week," said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities. "But that does not mean sentiment is bad as other indexes have risen."

The S&P 500 ended last week at record high, led by Nike and several banks, while the Nasdaq closed slightly lower on Friday.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.45% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 1.18%.

Medical service platform firm M3 and drug maker Eisai fell 1.42% and 1.27%, respectively.

Among gainers, Seven & i Holdings jumped 4.47% after the U.S. antitrust authorities ordered 7-Eleven to sell over 200 retail outlets, resolving competition concerns over the Japanese retail giant's $21 billion acquisition of the Speedway fuel chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Asics, which provides gloves and spikes to a major leaguer Shohei Ohtani, tracked a surge in Nike shares on Friday to rise 3.54%.

Seven & i Holdings rose the most among the top 30 Topix names, followed by Kao, which gained 1.18%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daikin Industries, down 0.95%, followed by Recruit Holdings , which lost 0.91%.

The index of Tokyo Stock Exchange's second section rose 0.64%, while the Mothers Index of start-up firms gained 0.61%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 1.50% 10150 End-of-day quote.31.31%
ASICS CORPORATION 5.56% 2715 End-of-day quote.37.12%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. 1.23% 21005 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
EISAI CO., LTD. -3.96% 11765 End-of-day quote.59.59%
KAO CORPORATION 1.26% 6841 End-of-day quote.-14.17%
M3, INC. 0.15% 7862 End-of-day quote.-19.31%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.05% 5522 End-of-day quote.27.79%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.36% 5033 End-of-day quote.37.55%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.70% 48970 End-of-day quote.27.53%
HOT NEWS