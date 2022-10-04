Advanced search
Japan's Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying

10/04/2022 | 02:38am EDT
TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei jumped 3% on Tuesday to record its best session in more than six months, as investors scooped up beaten-down heavyweights and growth stocks after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight.

The Nikkei share average advanced 2.96% to 26,992.21 in broad-based buying, marking its biggest daily gain since March 23, and posting its highest close since Sept. 22.

The broader Topix jumped 3.21% to 1,906.89 in its sharpest daily gain since March 10.

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2% on Monday, as Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks.

"Investors scooped up shares that were beaten down, especially heavyweights and growth stocks," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. "The market was also underpinned by the strong finish of Wall Street."

Market participants shrugged off news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years earlier in the day.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing rose 2.02% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, jumping 5.1%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which rose 2.68%.

The wholesales sector, which includes trading houses, was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, jumping 5.53% as Itochu raised its profit forecast and announced a share buyback.

Itochu surged 8.34%, while Mitsubishi Corp gained 4.83% and Mitsui & Co climbed 5.39%.

Energy shares also advanced, as oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

Explorers jumped 4.96% and refiners rose 4.13%. Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co climbed 5.36% and 3.37%, respectively.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was the only decliner on the Nikkei, falling 1%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 1.21% 150800 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.02% 77860 Delayed Quote.16.86%
INPEX CORPORATION 5.36% 1475 Delayed Quote.39.72%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. 3.37% 3685 Delayed Quote.42.26%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -0.99% 2109 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 89.33 Delayed Quote.9.50%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 4.82% 4241 Delayed Quote.10.79%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 5.39% 3285 Delayed Quote.14.45%
NIKKEI 225 2.96% 26992.21 Real-time Quote.-9.91%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 4.89% 944 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.65% 1088 Delayed Quote.23.40%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.10% 5235 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 2.68% 38340 Delayed Quote.-43.66%
TOPIX INDEX 3.21% 1906.89 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WTI 0.80% 83.949 Delayed Quote.8.90%
