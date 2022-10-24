Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News Companies Indexes Currency / Forex Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETF Interest Rates Economy Themes Sectors 

Japan's Nikkei pares gains in afternoon as China worries weigh

10/24/2022 | 02:48am EDT
TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up most of its morning gains during the afternoon session to close below the key 27,000 level on Monday, as investors fretted about the outlook for China's economy.

Japan's stock benchmark ended the day up 0.31% at 26,974.90. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 133 rose versus 88 that fell, with four flat.

The broader Topix rose 0.28% to 1,887.19.

The Nikkei had started the day brightly, entering the lunch break 1% higher, buoyed by optimism about a slightly less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the potential for a weaker yen to boost earnings as the corporate reporting season picks up pace this week.

However, focus turned increasingly to China amid a deepening selloff in Hong Kong and mainland equities after Chinese President Xi Jinping chose a leadership team at the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress that suggested a focus on ideology-driven policies, sacrificing economic growth.

That includes the controversial zero-COVID policy, along with the "common prosperity" initiatives that led to the collapse of the property market and the humbling of China's tech giants.

"That should at least slow the pace of a rebound in the Chinese economy," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

"To the extent that we need to be wary about downside risks for Chinese growth, this will not be helpful to investor sentiment in Japan."

Real estate was the worst performing sector in the Nikkei, tumbling 2.12%.

J.Front Retailing was the biggest decliner, down 3.72%, followed by a 3.56% loss for department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and a 3.28% drop for peer Takashimaya.

Mitsubishi Estate was next, losing 2.6%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group, which is heavily invested in Chinese tech companies, ended 0.43% lower after rising as much as 3.8% earlier in the day.

Chip-related companies finished with most of their strong early gains intact. Tokyo Electron added 2.01% and Advantest advanced 3.09%. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 3.09% 7350 Delayed Quote.-34.59%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. -3.56% 1302 Delayed Quote.58.82%
J.FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.72% 1166 Delayed Quote.15.66%
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD. -2.60% 1853 Delayed Quote.19.32%
NIKKEI 225 0.31% 26974.9 Real-time Quote.-6.20%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.43% 5733 Delayed Quote.5.96%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.99% 4167 Delayed Quote.4.64%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED -3.28% 1827 Delayed Quote.76.54%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. 2.01% 39160 Delayed Quote.-42.08%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 1887.19 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
