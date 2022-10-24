Japan's Nikkei pares gains in afternoon as China worries weigh

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
gave up most of its morning gains during the afternoon session
to close below the key 27,000 level on Monday, as investors
fretted about the outlook for China's economy.
Japan's stock benchmark ended the day up 0.31% at
26,974.90. Of the benchmark's 225 components, 133 rose versus 88
that fell, with four flat.
The broader Topix rose 0.28% to 1,887.19.
The Nikkei had started the day brightly, entering the lunch
break 1% higher, buoyed by optimism about a slightly less
hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the potential for a weaker yen
to boost earnings as the corporate reporting season picks up
pace this week.
However, focus turned increasingly to China amid a deepening
selloff in Hong Kong and mainland equities after Chinese
President Xi Jinping chose a leadership team at the
twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress that suggested a focus
on ideology-driven policies, sacrificing economic growth.
That includes the controversial zero-COVID policy, along
with the "common prosperity" initiatives that led to the
collapse of the property market and the humbling of China's tech
giants.
"That should at least slow the pace of a rebound in the
Chinese economy," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"To the extent that we need to be wary about downside risks
for Chinese growth, this will not be helpful to investor
sentiment in Japan."
Real estate was the worst performing sector in the Nikkei,
tumbling 2.12%.
J.Front Retailing was the biggest decliner, down
3.72%, followed by a 3.56% loss for department store operator
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and a 3.28% drop for peer
Takashimaya.
Mitsubishi Estate was next, losing 2.6%.
Startup investor SoftBank Group, which is heavily
invested in Chinese tech companies, ended 0.43% lower after
rising as much as 3.8% earlier in the day.
Chip-related companies finished with most of their strong
early gains intact. Tokyo Electron added 2.01% and
Advantest advanced 3.09%.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)