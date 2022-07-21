Japan's Nikkei set for biggest weekly gain in 4 months

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index was set on
Friday for its biggest weekly rise in almost four months, as
markets extended their winning run led by gains in growth stocks
and shipping firms.
The Nikkei share average had climbed 0.24% to
27,870.33 by the midday break after swinging between small
losses and gains in early trade.
The index has added more than 4% so far this week in what
would be its biggest weekly gain since March 25. It will mark
its seventh straight winning session if gains hold.
The broader Topix inched up 0.07% to 1,951.98 and
was set to post a 3.14% weekly gain.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a late-afternoon
rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla
.
"Investors were cautious ahead of major events next week,
such as corporate earnings," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at
Nomura Securities, adding that early losses were spurred
profit-taking.
Staffing agency Recruit Holdings rose 2.03% and
provided the biggest support for the Nikkei. Uniqlo clothing
shop owner Fast Retailing rose 0.35% and chip-making
equipment maker Tokyo Electron added 0.54%.
The shipping sector jumped 5.46% after three
major firms raised their annual profit forecasts.
Kawasaki Kisen surged 11.65%, Nippon Yusen
jumped 4.62%, and Mitsui OSK Lines advanced 3.96%.
Utility shares weakened, with Tokyo Electric Power Company
Holdings Inc falling 6.18% and Osaka Gas Co
losing 2.95%, while Chubu Electric Power slipped 2.53%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)