News: Latest News
Japan's Nikkei set for biggest weekly gain in 4 months

07/21/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index was set on Friday for its biggest weekly rise in almost four months, as markets extended their winning run led by gains in growth stocks and shipping firms.

The Nikkei share average had climbed 0.24% to 27,870.33 by the midday break after swinging between small losses and gains in early trade.

The index has added more than 4% so far this week in what would be its biggest weekly gain since March 25. It will mark its seventh straight winning session if gains hold.

The broader Topix inched up 0.07% to 1,951.98 and was set to post a 3.14% weekly gain.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla .

"Investors were cautious ahead of major events next week, such as corporate earnings," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, adding that early losses were spurred profit-taking.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings rose 2.03% and provided the biggest support for the Nikkei. Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing rose 0.35% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron added 0.54%.

The shipping sector jumped 5.46% after three major firms raised their annual profit forecasts.

Kawasaki Kisen surged 11.65%, Nippon Yusen jumped 4.62%, and Mitsui OSK Lines advanced 3.96%.

Utility shares weakened, with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc falling 6.18% and Osaka Gas Co losing 2.95%, while Chubu Electric Power slipped 2.53%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -2.67% 1347 Delayed Quote.14.36%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.50% 80420 Delayed Quote.18.73%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 11.76% 9870 Delayed Quote.24.57%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 3.81% 3535 Delayed Quote.16.63%
NIKKEI 225 0.44% 27803 Real-time Quote.-6.36%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 4.92% 10450 Delayed Quote.12.56%
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD. -2.37% 2353 Delayed Quote.24.72%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 3.73% 4814 Delayed Quote.-36.78%
TESLA, INC. 9.78% 815.12 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -6.71% 528 Delayed Quote.93.60%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 0.94% 45070 Delayed Quote.-35.12%
TOPIX INDEX 0.27% 1956.13 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
