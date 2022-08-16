Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight

08/16/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei on Wednesday crossed the 29,000-level for the first time in more than seven months as Wall Street's major indexes rallied overnight after U.S. retailers' robust earnings.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.81% to 29,101.33 by the midday break, after rising to 29,153.05, its highest level since Jan. 6.

The broader Topix advanced 0.78% to 1,997.35.

The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.

"Strong U.S. equities lifted investor sentiment. Investors responded the upbeat earnings of U.S. retailers," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing jumped 2.39% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by a medical equipment maker Olympus, which rose 2.69%, and staffing agency Recruit Holdings climbing 2.11%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings added 3.86% on expectations of a restart of nuclear power plants after a report said the nuclear authority approved the utility to set up anti-terrorism facilities at one of its nuclear plants a market participant said.

In technology heavyweights, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 0.8% and weighed on the Nikkei the most. Robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.73%.

There were 183 advancers on the Nikkei index against 37 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.6 billion, compared to the average of 1.16 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FANUC CORPORATION -0.73% 24570 Delayed Quote.1.64%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.76% 88030 Delayed Quote.30.41%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 2.56% 3086 Delayed Quote.11.72%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 2.11% 5127 Delayed Quote.-28.14%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 3.66% 510 Delayed Quote.64.98%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -0.73% 46110 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12aNASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
RE
12:05aANALYSIS : Action wanes at U.N. to isolate Russia almost six months into Ukraine war
RE
08/16Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
RE
08/16Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his home
RE
08/16Trump-backed challenger beats Republican Liz Cheney in U.S. midterm primary
RE
08/16New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
RE
08/16Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets
RE
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Citi appoints Aveline San as Hong Kong and Macau chief executive
RE
08/16Japan's Nikkei surpasses 29,000-mark on Wall St rally overnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2NG Energy International : Interim Financial Statements - Q2
3Liz Cheney accuses Trump of 'insidious lie' about FBI search of his hom..
4New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession
5Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon ..

HOT NEWS