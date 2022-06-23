Japan's Nikkei track Wall Street higher; tech stocks lead gains

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday as
technology stocks tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with
sentiment aided by loose monetary policy in the country.
By 0210 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 0.8% at
26,372.16. It is on course to post a 1.6% rise for the week, and
down 3.28% for the month so far.
The broader Topix rose 0.35% to 1,858.16 — on track
for a 1.23% weekly gain.
Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains,
fuelled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares
that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as
worries persisted about a potential recession.
"Recent losses in domestic equities were driven by concerns
about economic slowdown due to the Federal Reserve's tightening
monetary policy but Japan's environment is different," said
Shigetoshi Kamada, a general manager with Tachibana Securities'
research department at .
"Japan's stock market is in a favourable position. But
whether this situation will continue in the long term is
questionable and it will depend on the direction of U.S.
interest rates."
The Bank of Japan last week maintained ultra-low rates,
going against overseas central banks' policy tightening, which
is spurring worries about recession.
In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron
rose 3,76% and provided the biggest boost to the
Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries
climbed 2.79%. Medical services platform M3 jumped
6.91%.
Drug maker Shionogi & Co rose 4.51% after
announcing a share buyback.
Automakers were weak, with Mitsubishi Motors
tanking 6.97% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei, and
Subaru lost 4.04%.
Toyota Motor lost 1.36% and weighed on the Topix
the most.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)