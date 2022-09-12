Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, CPI caution caps gains; Nintendo jumps

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, although the gains were
capped by caution ahead of a key U.S. inflation report, with
shares of Nintendo leading gains on the benchmark index.
The Nikkei added 0.16% to 28.589.11 as of the midday
break. Earlier it touched 28,659.76 for the first time since
Aug. 26, but couldn't hold that level as profit-taking buyers
came in. Of the index's 225 components, 134 rose versus 83 that
fell, with eight flat.
The broader Topix rose 0.24% to 1,984.97.
The U.S. S&P 500 rallied more than 1% overnight
leading up to Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI) report, which
will be scrutinized for clues on how aggressive the Federal
Reserve's policy tightening campaign will be going forward.
Energy was the Nikkei's best performing sector, gaining
0.81% as crude continued its rebound from multi-month lows amid
supply concerns heading into the northern hemisphere winter.
Video game maker Nintendo was the Nikkei's top
performer, climbing 4.51%, after it reported record domestic
launch sales for its shooter "Splatoon 3" on the Switch console,
outpacing the debut of hit title "Animal Crossing: New
Horizons."
"Investors are buying the stock on the hope that this will
be another 'Animal Crossing,'" said Masayuki Otani, chief market
analyst at Securities Japan Inc.
Because it's available for download, there are no worries
about the software selling out, and there are also expectations
its popularity will boost Switch sales as well, Otani said.
Other notable advancers included tech investor SoftBank
Group, which added 0.41%, and chipmaking equipment
maker Tokyo Electron, which gained 0.37%.
Automakers, however, took a hit from a stronger yen, which
cuts into revenue from overseas sales. Mitsubishi Motors
was the Nikkei's worst performer, down 3.03%. Subaru
lost 2.34% and Mazda sank 1.86%.
Toyota fared relatively better, slipping 0.34%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)