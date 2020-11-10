Japan's October service sector sentiment rises to more than six-year high

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions jumped 5.2 points from September to 54.5.

That marked the highest level since January 2014 and the sixth straight monthly increase, suggesting that the economy was shaking off the pandemic-induced drag, especially in the hospitality sector.

"While conditions remain severe due to the pandemic's fallout, sentiment is improving steadily," the government said in its assessment of conditions.

Lodging and dining establishments received a windfall from a government campaign aimed at reviving the tourism industry, a government official said of the data, which measured how respondents view economic conditions compared to three months prior.

Japan's economy is expected to have rebounded in the third quarter after suffering its biggest slump on record in April-June but a rapid recovery to pre-pandemic levels is believed unlikely.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier on Tuesday instructed his cabinet to draft stimulus measures to offset the remaining damage from the pandemic, as well as improving productivity and digitalisation.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)

By Daniel Leussink