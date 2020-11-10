Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's October service sector sentiment rises to more than six-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 01:26am EST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose to the highest level in more than six years in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, in a sign that business conditions were picking up although worries over the coronavirus pandemic remained.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions jumped 5.2 points from September to 54.5.

That marked the highest level since January 2014 and the sixth straight monthly increase, suggesting that the economy was shaking off the pandemic-induced drag, especially in the hospitality sector.

"While conditions remain severe due to the pandemic's fallout, sentiment is improving steadily," the government said in its assessment of conditions.

Lodging and dining establishments received a windfall from a government campaign aimed at reviving the tourism industry, a government official said of the data, which measured how respondents view economic conditions compared to three months prior.

Japan's economy is expected to have rebounded in the third quarter after suffering its biggest slump on record in April-June but a rapid recovery to pre-pandemic levels is believed unlikely.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier on Tuesday instructed his cabinet to draft stimulus measures to offset the remaining damage from the pandemic, as well as improving productivity and digitalisation.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aBANK OF JAPAN : Supplementary Explanation for the Outline of "Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System" 
PU
01:37aBANK OF JAPAN : Introduction of "Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System" 
PU
01:35aU.S. to see more Chinese listings as Biden will make art of deal easier, advisors say
RE
01:27aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
01:26aJapan's October service sector sentiment rises to more than six-year high
RE
01:24aANALYSIS : Vaccine news may weaken need for U.S. stimulus, but help still needed - investors
RE
01:24aMalaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery
RE
01:19aBANK OF ESTONIA : Foreign tourists spent 145 million euros in Estonia, which was 330 million euros less than a year earlier
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group