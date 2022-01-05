Log in
Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps

01/05/2022 | 02:47am EST
Passersby wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at a shopping arcade in Okinawa

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Okinawa region emerged on Wednesday as the epicentre of a new coronavirus surge with cases more than doubling from the previous day and officials were considering imposing emergency steps to contain it.

New infections in the southern prefecture jumped to 623 from 225 on Tuesday, the most since August when Japan was in the midst of its fifth and biggest wave of COVID-19.

Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki on Tuesday told reporters the region had entered a sixth wave of infections and the highly transmissible Omicron variant was responsible.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,191 cases of the Omicron variant had been found in Japan, including 479 cases considered community transmissions, according to the health ministry.

Cases of the coronavirus are also increasing in Japan's major metropolitan areas.

Tokyo reported 390 cases, the most since September, and the governor of the prefecture of Osaka, Hirofumi Yoshimura, told reporters that daily infections there would likely exceed 200.

Okinawa health experts will meet later on Wednesday to determine whether to ask the central government to impose urgent measures, a prefectural official said.

It would be the first such declaration of what are known in Japan as quasi-emergency measures since Sept. 30, when all states of emergency and quasi-emergency that had been in effect for a good part of 2021 were lifted.

The central government hopes to respond quickly to any requests for emergency steps, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Measures would likely include limiting the opening hours of restaurants and bars.

Okinawa, an island chain 1,500 km (932 miles) southwest of Tokyo, hosts 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan. Discoveries of coronavirus clusters and Omicron cases among service members have rankled relations with Japanese authorities there and residents, who number just under 1.5 million.

Matsuno said Japan was asking the U.S. military to make all efforts on the coronavirus amid rising infections at bases in Okinawa.

Separately, a U.S. Marine Corps station in the prefecture of Yamaguchi, in western Japan, reported that 182 people on the base there had tested positive on Tuesday.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Japan rose past 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months. A new national tally is due later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Nobuhiro Kubo, Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift; Editing by Richard Pullin and Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
