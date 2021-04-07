Japan's Osaka cancels Olympic torch run, declares COVID-19 medical emergency

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japan's western region of Osaka
cancelled on Wednesday Olympic torch events scheduled across the
prefecture, as record coronavirus infections prompted its
government to declare a medical emergency.
Health authorities fear a virus variant is unleashing a
fourth wave of infections just 107 days before the Tokyo
Olympics begins, with a vaccination drive still at an early
stage.
Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the street runs would
be cancelled, adding that the medical system faced enormous
strain as a more infectious variant sent cases skyrocketing
among young people.
"It is almost certain that this mutant strain is highly
contagious with a high transmission speed," he said in televised
remarks.
"I would like to ask all residents of Osaka prefecture to
refrain from going out unnecessarily. The medical system is in a
very tight situation."
The prefecture will report more than 800 new infections on
Wednesday, domestic media said, for a second straight day of
record numbers. Severe cases have filled about 70% of hospital
beds in the region.
Osaka and the neighbouring prefectures of Hyogo and Miyagi
started on Monday a month of targeted lockdown measures, to rein
in a more virulent strain of the virus.
In recent days, Osaka's infections have outstripped those in
Tokyo, the Japanese capital and a much larger city. Even so,
Tokyo's cases are on an uptrend as well, with Wednesday's 555
new infections standing at the highest since early February.
Emergency measures in the Osaka area could be widened to
Tokyo and elsewhere if needed, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
said on Sunday.
Japan's vaccination drive is far behind that of most major
economies, with about 1 million people being given at least one
dose since February.
That figure represents less than 1% of the population,
versus almost 2% in neighbouring South Korea, which started its
campaign after Japan.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Kiyoshi Takenaka;
Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)