Japan's Osaka to set new daily record with 6,000 COVID-19 cases -Kyodo

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of
Osaka will record about 6,000 new coronavirus infections on
Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency said, far surpassing the previous
all-time high of 3,760 set on the weekend.
The numbers of new cases in the capital, Tokyo, are also
nearing records, in a resurgence driven by the highly infectious
Omicron variant that has pushed Japan's new cases to the
vicinity of records, with more than 25,000 in recent days.
The governors of Tokyo and surrounding prefectures agreed
this week to ask the central government for infection-fighting
measures, such as shorter opening hours for bars and
restaurants.
Ten prefectures have made such requests, Chief Cabinet
Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday. An
official decision on the quasi-emergency measures, as they are
called, is likely to be made on Friday.
That would follow this month's curbs in three regions
hosting U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that base
outbreaks of Omicron spilled into surrounding communities.
Tokyo's occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19
patients rose to 21.1% on Monday, crossing a key threshold for
additional pandemic measures. An increase to 50% would warrant
declaration of a full state of emergency.
