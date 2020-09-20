Japan's PM Suga says agreed to coordinate closely with Trump after first talks

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the importance of
their countries' alliance in phone talks on Sunday, their first
since Suga took over as Japan's new leader.
Suga said Trump told him they should further develop the
Japan-U.S. alliance together, while Suga told Trump the alliance
was the foundation of regional peace and stability.
Suga, speaking to reporters, also said they agreed to
coordinate closely on issues including the coronavirus situation
and North Korea.
Suga on Wednesday became Japan's first new leader in nearly
eight years, succeeding Shinzo Abe. Abe had forged
close ties with Trump, playing golf together and engaging in
frequent phone calls and meetings.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by David Clarke)