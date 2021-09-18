Japan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan will not raise the sales
tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households
at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio
Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership
race, said on Saturday.
"We won't raise the sales tax rate for about a decade,"
Kishida said in a televised debate with three other candidates
to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
While Japan must keep a pledge to pursue fiscal reform, it
must prioritise cushioning the blow from the pandemic and create
a cycle in which strong growth brings wealth to broader sectors
of the economy, he said.
