Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's PM to reshuffle cabinet in 'damage control' amid Unification Church furore

08/09/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reshuffle his cabinet, removing some ministers with links to the Unification Church in a bid to stem plunging support amid growing public outrage over the ruling party's ties to the controversial group.

Kishida, in office since last October, will announce his new government team later on Wednesday in a reshuffle that has come earlier than analysts had expected.

But in the month since former premier Shinzo Abe was gunned down, the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) long-standing ties to the church have emerged in polls showing falling approval ratings as a growing liability for Kishida. Abe's suspected killer has said his mother was a church member bankrupted by donating to it, and blamed Abe for promoting it.

That has brought a rare public focus in Japan on the group, which critics call a cult, with lawmakers from the conservative LDP having previously appeared at events sponsored by church affiliates. The issue has helped drive Kishida's public support rating to below 50%, its lowest since he became prime minister.

"He's basically doing damage control," said political commentator Atsuo Ito. "What people are really watching is the Unification Church."

The religious group itself is set to hold a rare news conference with foreign media late on Wednesday.

Kishida is set to remove several members from his cabinet, according to Japanese media reports, with the Mainichi newspaper saying as many as seven could be replaced. A number of cabinet members have publicly disclosed links to the church, such as speaking at events of church-affiliated organisations.

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe's brother, is leaving the cabinet, although local media reports said that is due to his health problems.

Kishi has previously said Unification Church members worked on his election campaigns. He is due to be replaced by Yasukazu Hamada, who held the position once before, media said.

Koichi Hagiuda, the trade minister, will become head of the LDP's policy research council, a heavyweight job. That appointment is seen as an attempt to appease members of the Abe faction, the party's biggest.

Hagiuda has publicly acknowledged attending an event held by a church-related group.

Shunichi Suzuki, currently finance minister, will remain in his post, government and LDP sources told Reuters on Tuesday, while multiple media reports have said Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will also stay on.

Kishida, who has said he himself has no with the Unification Church, has said new cabinet members and party officials will have to "thoroughly review" their links to the group, a sign he wanted to take a strict line.

He was originally expected to reshuffle his cabinet in September, but that was brought forward as his support tumbled.

In the latest public opinion polls, his support had fallen to 46% from 59% just three weeks ago, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by David Dolan and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Elaine Lies and Yoshifumi Takemoto


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aIndia's Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds  traders
RE
04:54aIndia's DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds  traders
RE
04:53aAt least four n.asian refiners to receive full saudi crude alloc…
RE
04:53aOil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise
RE
04:52aJapan's PM to reshuffle cabinet in 'damage control' amid Unification Church furore
RE
04:51aAustralia, China not yet ready to tackle trade disputes - Chinese envoy
RE
04:50aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : authorities should shore up food supplies to lower prices
RE
04:45aChinese and Taiwan navy ships stay close to Strait median line - source
RE
04:44aCorn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session
RE
04:41aTrump-backed Michels wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor, AP projects
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NZ's a2 Milk says FDA deferred request to supply baby formula, shares s..
2Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
3West fraser amends its british columbia operating plan
4India's retail inflation likely eased in July, still far from RBI's tar..
5MUSK SAYS "IN (HOPEFULLY UNLIKELY) EVENT THAT TWITTER FORCES THI…

HOT NEWS