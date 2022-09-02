Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's Q2 GDP likely revised up on robust capex, outlook murky

09/02/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japan's national flag flutters in front of a construction site of a commercial building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economy likely expanded more than initially estimated in April-June thanks to solid business spending, a Reuters poll showed, but growth prospects in the current quarter and beyond may not be strong.

Revised real gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show the world's third-largest economy grew at an annualised 2.9% rate in the second quarter, according to the poll of 19 economists.

The growth figure would be higher than a preliminary reading of expansion at a 2.2% annualised rate.

An expected 1.8% increase in capital expenditure, larger than the previously estimated 1.4% rise, would be the main driver of upgrade, analysts said. A Ministry of Finance survey this week showed resilient corporate spending despite headwinds.

Changes in GDP component data, such as capital expenditure, are not annualised.

The expected upward revision in Japan's April-June GDP growth would be consistent with the already accepted view that the economy had benefited from a fall in COVID-19 infections, said Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

But another virus outbreak in Japan since July, together with the relentless raw material inflation and a global economic slowdown, darken Japan's outlook for the second half of this year.

Weakness of the yen, which hit a 24-year-low this week, could further harm the economy, some analysts have said.

"Downward pressure on Japan's economy is inevitable to some extent," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Still, the absence of government-imposed coronavirus curbs on service consumption and an easing supply bottlenecks for manufacturers provide relief, Maruyama said, adding he expected Japan to continue economic expansion into fiscal 2023.

Elsewhere in the poll, economists estimated Japan's current account balance had returned to a surplus in July thanks to yen weakness boosting primary income - for example, dividends from abroad. The June current account balance was the first deficit in five months.

The median estimate for July current account stands at a surplus of 713.5 billion yen ($5.09 billion).

Household spending in July was likely 4.2% higher than a year earlier but down 0.6% from a month before, the poll also showed.

The government will release the revised second-quarter GDP figures and the current account balance data at 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 8 (2350 GMT, Sept. 7). Household spending data is due at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 (2330 GMT, Sept. 5).

($1 = 140.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

By Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.02% 95.193 Delayed Quote.13.83%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.12% 162.011 Delayed Quote.3.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.09% 106.668 Delayed Quote.16.40%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.26% 139.828 Delayed Quote.6.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.05% 1.760006 Delayed Quote.13.19%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.26% 0.6989 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 0.15% 716.8 Delayed Quote.15.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.32% 84.943 Delayed Quote.8.14%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.17% 140.36 Delayed Quote.21.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aTAKE FIVE : ECB - to hike big or really big
RE
01:00aMORNING BID-Holed up
RE
01:00aFed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating
RE
12:58aAngolan opposition seeks annulment of Aug. 24 election
RE
12:58aIndonesia seeks G20 buy-in for energy transition agenda
RE
12:45aShanghai base metals set for weekly losses as demand outlook darkens
RE
12:41aDollar/yen up 0.1% to new 24-year high of 140.35…
RE
12:39aAnalysis-Bond bear market? 'Worst year in history' for asset as inflation bites
RE
12:38aNew zealand dollar falls about 0.4% to $0.6055, lowest since may…
RE
12:31aGrain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2PTT Global Chemical : Together to Net Zero An international symposium b..
3Slower, but still strong U.S. job growth expected in August
4Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
5Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopene..

HOT NEWS