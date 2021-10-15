Japan's Q3 growth forecast trimmed further on COVID-19 drag

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPGDPAP
GDP poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPCPIAP
core CPI poll data
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy likely grew at a
slower pace than previously expected last quarter and faces
ongoing risks from soaring raw material prices and
coronavirus-linked production and supply disruptions, a Reuters
poll of economists showed on Friday.
Government and central bank policymakers are hoping a jump
in consumer activity put the export-reliant economy firmly on a
recovery path after Japan saw COVID-19 case numbers plummet and
made progress on vaccinations.
Analysts, however, warned of risks such as an unexpected
economic slowdown in China and semiconductor chip and factory
parts shortages due to the pandemic.
"There is a risk problems due to supply chain disruption
will last longer, putting downward pressure on the global
economy," said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at IHS
Markit.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 0.8% in the third
quarter, weaker than a 1.2% expansion projected last month,
according to the median forecast of 39 analysts polled.
Growth is expected to accelerate to 4.5% this quarter as an
end to state of emergency curbs boosts consumption and corporate
activity, the poll showed.
The projection was roughly in line with last month's
forecast for 4.4% growth, the Oct. 6-14 poll showed.
Parts shortages and factory disruptions in Southeast Asia
have forced Japanese automakers to cut output in recent months,
clouding the outlook for the export-reliant economy.
Japanese companies also face rising raw material costs,
aggravated by a weaker yen, that could erode margins.
For a major importer of raw materials like Japan, rising
input costs will worsen terms of trade, said Mari Iwashita,
chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.
"That will lead to a decrease in corporate profits and real
purchasing power for consumers," Iwashita said.
The poll also showed Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida should focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic,
boosting digitalisation of the economy and stimulating domestic
demand and consumption.
Kishida, who became leader earlier this month after taking
over from Yoshihide Suga as premier, on Thursday called a
general election in which he is hoping to solidify his grip on
power.
Asked which areas the government should focus on under the
new prime minister, 27 economists selected "response to the
coronavirus pandemic".
The next most popular picks were "digitalisation in society
and among firms" and "stimulate domestic demand and private
consumption", which were picked by 17 and 14 economists,
respectively.
Six economists chose "social security issues" such as the
pension system and care for elderly and children. Three analysts
picked "foreign and security policy", while none chose "fiscal
reform".
The poll allowed respondents to choose up to two areas.
(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll
)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Kantaro
Komiya; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, Md. Manzer Hussain and
Devayani Sathyan; editing by Richard Pullin)