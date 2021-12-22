Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's SBI eyes option to take Shinsei Bank private - CEO

12/22/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -The chief executive of Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it is exploring the possibility of taking its listed subsidiary Shinsei Bank Ltd private to return $3 billion in public funds.

A delisting would be a key milestone for Shinsei, which has been unable to repay the public money its predecessor bank received two decades ago as its shares have long underperformed over years of low interest rates in Japan.

"It's an option worth pursuing," SBI's chief executive, Yoshitaka Kitao, told a news conference.

The group took effective control of mid-size lender Shinsei in a tender offer this month.

Kitao said the group has begun the talks on the possibility and planned to discuss it with the regulator, the Financial Services Agency.

He said he would consider a range of possibilities including allowing Shinsei's minority investors to swap their shares for SBI shares.

Shinsei Bank, with a market capitalisation of nearly 500 billion yen, still owes the government 350 billion yen ($3.09 billion) in public money.

As a result, the government still owns about 20% of Shinsei. In order for it to recoup the full amount lent by selling shares on the market, Shinsei stock would need to go up to 7,450 yen. Its shares closed up 5.9% at 1,907 yen on Wednesday.

Shinsei shares have struggled since its initial public offering in 2004, giving a total return of minus 74%, according to Refinitiv.

SBI, the financial unit of SoftBank Group until the firm left SoftBank in 2006, first took a stake in Shinsei after private equity investor JC Flowers & Co sold down its holding in 2019.

JC Flowers, together with buyout fund Ripplewood, bought Shinsei's predecessor bank after it went bankrupt in Japan's late 1990s banking crisis.

That made it the first Japanese lender to be owned by foreign investors and the subsequent initial public offering generated a huge profit for JC Flowers and Ripplewood.

($1 = 114.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 3.56% 3000 End-of-day quote.22.60%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED -1.69% 1800 End-of-day quote.41.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25aNovartis buys UK's Gyroscope for $1.5 billion to get gene therapy for eye disease
RE
03:22aOmicron forces new restrictions, global call for booster shots
RE
03:21aIndia's curb on futures trade threatens food supply chain
RE
03:16aUK reduces COVID-19 self-isolation to 7 days for most in England
RE
03:16aMalawi GDP projected to grow by 5% in 2022 -president
RE
03:16aFinland aims to tackle rising COVID-19 cases by curbing bars' opening hours
RE
03:15aDeath toll from Madagascar boat accident rises to 64
RE
03:13aBoost for blockchain in China as Xinhua to issue photos as NFTs
RE
03:13aPfizer to provide 2.5 million additional doses of its COVID-19 pill to UK
RE
03:12aGerman Bund yields near 3-week high as risk sentiment trickles back
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
2Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
3China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud
4Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Tra..
5Analysis-After another torrid year, can emerging markets rediscover the..

HOT NEWS