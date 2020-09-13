Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, a longtime loyal aide of outgoing Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, was poised to win a ruling party leadership election
on Monday, virtually ensuring that he replaces Abe this week in
the nation's top job.
Suga, 71, who has said he would pursue Abe's key economic
and foreign policies, is expected to get the bulk of votes from
394 Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers and is likely to
win a majority of 141 votes from the party's local chapters.
The winner of the LDP race is virtually certain to be
elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday
because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. He will serve
out Abe's term as party leader through September 2021.
Abe, Japan's longest serving premier, said last month he
would quit due to ill health, ending a nearly eight-year term.
Suga has said he would continue Abe's signature "Abenomics"
strategy of hyper-easy monetary policy, government spending and
reforms while juggling the challenges of COVID-19 and a slumping
economy, and confronting longer-term issues such as Japan's
ageing population and low birthrate.
Suga, whose resume is thin on diplomatic experience, faces
geopolitical challenges such as building ties with the winner of
the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election and balancing concern over
China's maritime aggressiveness with bilateral economic
interdependence.
Speculation is simmering that Suga will call a snap election
for parliament's lower house as soon as next month to boost his
chances of winning a full three-year term as LDP chief next
year. A vote for the lower chamber must be held by late October
2021.
Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer from northern Japan who
got his start in politics as a local assemblyman, has since 2012
held the key post of chief cabinet secretary, acting as Abe's
top government spokesman, coordinating policies and keeping
bureaucrats in line.
He has the image as more of a behind-the-scenes operator
than a frontline leader but rose in opinion polls after he
announced his candidacy to succeed Abe. He won support from most
LDP factions, outpacing his rivals, former defence minister
Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by William Mallard)