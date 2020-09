"Japan's GDP suffered its biggest postwar contraction in the second quarter, so we need to do whatever it takes to support growth. We have reserves set aside, so we can of course tap that. But if additional steps are necessary, we would act," Suga said when asked on live television if he would support another additional budget.

He appeared on public broadcaster NHK's "Sunday Debate" programme.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)