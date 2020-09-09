Japan's Suga says strong economy necessary to pursue fiscal reform

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, a frontrunner to become next prime minister,
said on Wednesday that strong economic growth is necessary to
pursue fiscal reform.
"Reviving Japan's economy is our priority ... A strong
economy is necessary for social welfare, national security and
fiscal reform," Suga told a debate hosted by the ruling party.
Suga also said he would continue to focus on revitalising
regional economies, which he described as among key pillars of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.
