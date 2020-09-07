Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary
Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap
election if he were to become the country's next prime minister,
the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.
"There's no change to my stance as chief cabinet minister
that what the public wants from the government most is to focus
on measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," Suga was
quoted as saying in an interview by Asahi.
"But the prime minister has the right to dissolve parliament
(and call a snap election). If the next premier decides to call
one, that should be the case. If not, it won't happen," he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)