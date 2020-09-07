Log in
Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

09/07/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"There's no change to my stance as chief cabinet minister that what the public wants from the government most is to focus on measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic," Suga was quoted as saying in an interview by Asahi.

"But the prime minister has the right to dissolve parliament (and call a snap election). If the next premier decides to call one, that should be the case. If not, it won't happen," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler)

