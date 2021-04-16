Japan's Suga visits for Biden's first White House summit; China tops agenda

(Updates with Suga arrival, Suga and Harris comments, Chinese
comment on Taiwan)
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihide Suga on Friday became the first foreign leader to be
hosted at the White House since President Joe Biden took office,
underscoring Tokyo's central role in U.S. efforts to counter
China's growing assertiveness.
The one-day summit offers the Democratic president a chance
to work further on his pledge to revitalize U.S. alliances that
frayed under his Republican predecessor, former President Donald
Trump.
The meeting is expected to yield steps diversifying supply
chains seen as over-reliant on China and a $2 billion
commitment from Japan to work with the United States on
alternatives to the 5G network of Chinese firm Huawei, a senior
U.S. official said.
Biden and Suga also plan to discuss human rights issues
related to China, including the situation in Hong Kong and
Xinjiang, the official said.
The summit, Biden's first face-to-face meeting with a
foreign leader, is expected to produce a formal statement on
Taiwan, a Chinese-claimed, self-ruled island under increasing
military pressure from Beijing, said the official, who did not
want to be identified. Taiwan is China's most sensitive
territorial issue.
It would be the first joint statement on Taiwan by U.S. and
Japanese leaders since 1969. However, it appears likely to fall
short of what Washington has been hoping from Suga, who
inherited a China policy that sought to balance security
concerns with economic ties when he took over as premier last
September.
In a statement after a March meeting of U.S.-Japan
officials, the two sides "underscored the importance of peace
and stability in the Taiwan Strait" and shared "serious
concerns" about human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
The U.S. official said that both countries, while not
wanting to raise tensions or provoke China, were trying to send
a clear signal that Beijing's dispatch of warplanes into
Taiwan's air defense zone was incompatible with maintaining
peace and stability.
A Japanese foreign ministry official said this week it had
not been decided whether there would be a joint statement and
two Japanese ruling party lawmakers familiar with the
discussions said officials have been divided over whether Suga
should endorse a strong statement on Taiwan.
The U.S. official said Washington would not "insist on Japan
somehow signing on to every dimension of our approach" and
added: "We also recognize the deep economic and commercial ties
between Japan and China and Prime Minister Suga wants to walk a
careful course, and we respect that."
China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday
that China has expressed solemn concern about what he called
"collusion" between Japan and the United States, and the
countries should take China's concerns seriously.
SUGA MEETS HARRIS
Suga met first with Vice President Kamala Harris and was
then due to sit down with Biden in the Oval Office before
holding a joint news conference. Earlier, Suga participated in a
wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
"Japan highly praises and appreciates that the Biden-Harris
administration puts high importance on cooperating with its
allies and partners," Suga told reporters as he began talks with
Harris.
"There is no other time than today when the Japan-U.S.
alliance needs to be strong," he added, citing "a wide range of
challenges."
Harris said they would discuss "our mutual commitment in the
Indo-Pacific."
With his in-person summit with Suga, and another planned
with South Korea in May, Biden - who took office on Jan. 20 - is
working to focus on the Indo-Pacific region to deal with China’s
rising power, which he sees as the critical foreign policy issue
of the era.
He hopes to energize joint efforts with Australia, India and
Japan, in a grouping known as the Quad, as well as with South
Korea, to counter both China and longtime U.S. foe North Korea,
and its increasingly threatening nuclear weapons program.
It requires a delicate balancing act given Japan and South
Korea's economic ties with China and currently frosty relations
between Seoul and Tokyo.
Suga said before leaving Japan for Washington he hoped to
show U.S.-Japan leadership in creating a "free and open
Indo-Pacific" and build a relationship of trust with Biden.
The emphasis on Japan's key status could boost Suga ahead of
an election this year, but some politicians are pushing him for
a tougher stance towards Beijing as it increases maritime
activities in the East and South China Seas and near Taiwan.
The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada
have all imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged
abuses in Xinjiang and some Japanese lawmakers think Tokyo
should adopt its own law allowing it to do the same, even as
Japanese executives worry about a Chinese backlash.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Trevor Hunnicutt, additional
reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by David Brunnstrom and Matt
Spetalnick;
Editing by Kieran Murray, Lincoln Feast and Chizu Nomiyama)