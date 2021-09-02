Log in
Japan's Topix index hits 30-year high as Suga to step down

09/02/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares soared on Friday, with the broad Topix index hitting a three-decade high, after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, opening the way for a fresh government that could help the ruling party win an upcoming election.

Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to 29,020, reaching its highest level since June, while the Topix vaulted as much as 1.7% to 2,017.00, reaching a level last seen in April 1991.

The market has been rallying this week on hopes for a stronger government ahead of a ruling party leadership race and a general election later this year.

Kyodo News reported Suga will step down and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
