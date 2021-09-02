Japan's Topix index hits 30-year high as Suga to step down

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese shares soared on Friday,
with the broad Topix index hitting a three-decade high, after
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered to resign, opening the way
for a fresh government that could help the ruling party win an
upcoming election.
Nikkei share average rose 1.7% to 29,020, reaching
its highest level since June, while the Topix vaulted as
much as 1.7% to 2,017.00, reaching a level last seen in April
1991.
The market has been rallying this week on hopes for a
stronger government ahead of a ruling party leadership race and
a general election later this year.
Kyodo News reported Suga will step down and party sources
said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in
September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one
year in office.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)