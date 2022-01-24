Log in
Japan's border closure to combat COVID-19 'unrealistic' - business lobby head

01/24/2022 | 02:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Masakazu Tokura, next chairman of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's business lobby head Masakazu Tokura said on Monday it was "unrealistic" for the government to ban the entry of foreigners with the new Omicron coronavirus variant having become prevalent within the country.

Tokura, who is chairman of the Japan Business Federation, made the comment in a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
