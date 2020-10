The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, rose a preliminary 1.1 points from the previous month to 79.4 in August, the Cabinet Office said.

The index for leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, grew 2.1 points to 88.8 from July.

