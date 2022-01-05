Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec - govt

01/05/2022 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started rising towards the end of the month.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1 in December, compared with 39.2 in November.

That marked the index's first fall in four months.

The government kept its assessment of the sentiment index unchanged, saying there were continued signs of improvement. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18aTencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
RE
12:16aJGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : India's services growth slows in Dec, inflation pressures persist
RE
12:13aTempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
12:07aChina's Henan hit by COVID curbs after sporadic cases
RE
12:07aIndia's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
RE
12:05aSony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
12:04aKazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
RE
12:03aWalmart to hire over 3,000 U.S. drivers as it expands home delivery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
2Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5Thousands of stranded drivers cleared from snowbound Virginia highway

HOT NEWS