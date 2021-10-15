Japan's core prices to see first rise in 18 months, export growth to slow

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPEXPY%3DECI
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's exports likely grew at the
slowest pace in seven months in September while core consumer
prices turned positive for the first time since early last year,
a Reuters poll showed, in a sign of the evolving economic impact
of the COVID-19 health crisis.
The mixed batch of data will likely highlight pressures
Japan's export-reliant economy faces from a surge in global raw
material prices as well as coronavirus-linked output and supply
chain disruptions, which are clouding the overseas demand
outlook.
Exports likely maintained double-digit growth, jumping 11.0%
in September from a year earlier, according to analysts polled
by Reuters, but that would mark the slowest pace of year-on-year
growth since February.
"Export growth is slowing down due to cuts in automobile
production stemming from supply constraints," economists at
Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute said.
Imports likely surged 34.4% in September from a year
earlier, largely thanks to rising energy and raw material costs,
the poll showed.
Mainly reflecting higher energy and fuel costs, Japan's core
consumer prices likely rose 0.1% year-on-year in September,
their first rise since the country was in the early stages of
the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, according to the poll.
"As for the outlook, prices compared to the previous year
are likely to keep increasing due to the rise in energy prices
and taxes on tobacco, though cellphone fee cuts are likely to
have a major impact," said Junpei Fujita, an economist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
The government will release the trade data at 8:50 a.m. on
Oct. 20 (2350GMT, Oct. 19). The consumer price data is due out
8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 (2330GMT, Oct. 21).
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)