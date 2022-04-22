Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget

04/22/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian bridge in a business district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government will raise the cap for gasoline subsidies and replenish state reserves by compiling an extra budget to cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs, a draft of its planned relief package obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

The package will incorporate most of the spending proposals made by the ruling coalition on Thursday, such as cash payments to low-income households with children, the draft showed.

The government will also pledged to compile another "comprehensive" package of measures to support the economy after laying out an annual outline of its long-term economic and fiscal policy in June, according to the draft.

"The government must be vigilant to the impact recent yen falls could have on households and importers," said the draft of the package, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to announce next week.

Kishida is under pressure to ramp up fiscal spending to ease the pain on households and retailers from rising fuel and raw material costs, driven by the crisis in Ukraine and aggravated by the inflationary effect of recent yen declines.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Leika Kihara;Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Gerry Doyle)

By Takaya Yamaguchi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aOil prices set for 4% weekly decline on demand concerns
RE
12:38aJapan's draft relief measures include higher fuel aid, extra budget
RE
12:38aNorth Korea's Kim offers rare praise for South's departing Moon
RE
12:38aNorth Korea's Kim offers rare praise for South's departing Moon
RE
12:22aMalaysia's March CPI up 2.2% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:17aThai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Slide as Powell -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Slide as Powell Seals Rate Rise Expectations
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aBOJ should revise policy if key bond yield keeps rising, economists say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shell in talks with Chinese firms to sell stake in Russian gas project ..
2Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, tech shares drop
3Hyundai Motor : Wins Nine Honors at iF Design Award 2022
4PLDT : Clarification of News Reports
5Corn set for third week of gains on supply concerns, soybeans firm

HOT NEWS