Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's economy sinks deeper into worst postwar contraction, intensifies challenge for new leader

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo

Japan's economy sank deeper into its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter as the coronavirus jolted businesses more than initially thought, underscoring the daunting task the new prime minister faces in averting a steeper recession.

Other data put that challenge in perspective, with household spending and wages falling in July as the broadening impact of the pandemic kept consumption frail even after lock-down measures were lifted in May.

The world's third-largest economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a 27.8% contraction, revised gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Tuesday, suffering its worst postwar contraction.

The record drop roughly matched a median market forecast of a 28.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

The main culprit behind the revision was a 4.7% drop in capital expenditure, much biggest than a preliminary 1.5% fall, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting broader sectors of the economy.

"We can't expect capital expenditure to strengthen much ahead. Companies won't boost spending when the outlook is so uncertain," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The data will put the new prime minister, to be elected in a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 14, under pressure to take bolder economic support measures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yashihide Suga, a frontrunner to become next premier, has signalled his readiness to boost spending if he were to lead the country.

Japan recently saw a renewed rise in infections but has been spared the kind of big casualties seen in western countries. Total infections stood at 72,321 as of Monday, with 1,380 deaths versus a global tally of over 27 million cases and more than 888,000 deaths.

Japan's economy has shown some signs of life after slipping into three straight quarters of contraction, with factory output rising in July at the fastest pace on record due to a rebound in demand for automobiles.

In a sign any recovery will be modest, however, separate data released on Tuesday showed household spending fell a bigger-than-expected 7.6% in July from a year earlier.

Real wages declined for the fifth straight month in July, pointing to possible deeper strains ahead for consumer spending.

BROAD IMPACT

The health crisis has ravaged a broad array of sectors, with firms such as automaker Honda Motor Co forecasting a 68% decrease in annual operating profit and cosmetics firm Shiseido Co expecting a net loss for the full year as the pandemic hit cosmetics sales.

The fresh batch of data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise at its rate review next week, when it is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged.

Analysts polled by Reuters in August said they expect the economy to shrink 5.6% in the current fiscal year to next March, and grow just 3.3% in the following year, compared with the BOJ's forecast released in July for a 4.7% contraction and 3.3% growth in the same periods.

The central bank eased monetary policy twice this year including by setting up a lending facility to pump money to cash-strapped small firms, complementing two big government spending packages.

Many analysts expect the BOJ hold off on ramping up stimulus for now as steps to spur demand could get people moving more freely into shops and risk spreading the virus.

"Even though restrictions to economic activity have been relaxed, some of them will remain under the new lifestyle forced upon by the pandemic," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"It will probably take a long time for the economy to normalise and return to levels before the pandemic."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Gerry Doyle & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.45% 2743.5 End-of-day quote.-11.47%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -1.13% 6013 End-of-day quote.-22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aEXXONMOBIL PNG : Discovery of the Copiula mosbyae in Papua New Guinea
PU
12:19aSensex, Nifty subdued as China border tensions, financials weigh
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend
RE
12:01aHK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam
RE
09/07BANK OF MONGOLIA : BoM's gross purchases of precious metals totaled 14.8 tons
PU
09/07Japan's Nishimura says rising income to underpin consumption
RE
09/07Japan's economy sinks deeper into worst postwar contraction, intensifies challenge for new leader
RE
09/07Mexico raises gross debt limit to 70% for rest of president's term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4SCENTRE GROUP : SCENTRE : August 2020 Rent Collection
5EASYJET PLC : IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group