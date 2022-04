"There's no need to fret" about current yen levels, Abe was quoted as saying at a meeting of ruling party lawmakers.

Abe still yields strong influence in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as a proponent of big fiscal spending and aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

Among the key goals of his "Abenomics" stimulus policies, deployed a decade ago, have been to reverse a yen spike that had hurt Japan's export-reliant economy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Blair)