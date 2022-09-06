Japan's ex-currency diplomat says no need for yen-buying intervention

"The dollar/yen seems to be overshooting somewhat now, and could briefly touch 145 later this month. But such a move likely won't last long," he said.

"The government doesn't need to respond even if the dollar briefly touches 140 or 145 yen. It also doesn't need to conduct operations (to smooth market volatility) as exchange-rate moves are driven by broad dollar gains," Watakabe said, ruling out the chances of Tokyo's conducting solo yen-buying intervention.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Takaya Yamaguchi and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)