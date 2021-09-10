Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's exports seen surging in August, wholesale prices staying high - Reuters poll

09/10/2021 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A laborer works in a container area at a port in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's exports likely surged for the sixth straight month in August thanks to strong global demand for machinery goods and a flattering comparison with last year's pandemic-induced slump, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Japan's wholesale prices were expected to stay at more than 10-year highs in August due to global commodity inflation and a weak yen, while firms' machinery orders likely rose in July, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Exports likely jumped 34.0% in August from a year earlier, the sixth month of double-digit gains, though they were seen slowing from July's 37.0% increase, the poll showed.

Export growth has been strong even as factory halts and supply issues due to the spread of COVID-19 variants in Southeast Asia and a global chip shortage are hitting Japanese carmakers.

Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, said there are heightened worries about whether a steady economic recovery holds up.

"China's economic recovery has stalled recently and the spread of the Delta variant in advanced nations is having a suppressing effect," he said.

Imports likely rose 40.0% year-on-year in August, which would result in a trade deficit of 47.7 billion yen ($434.74 million) after two straight months of surpluses, the poll showed.

Separate data from the Bank of Japan is expected to show Japan's wholesale prices rose 5.6% year-on-year in August, matching the prior month's 13-year high.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which tracks the prices companies charge each other for their goods, probably rose 0.2% month-on-month in August.

The finance ministry will announce the trade data at 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 16 (2350GMT, Sept. 15), while the CGPI data is due at 8:50 a.m. on Sept. 13 (2350GMT, Sept. 12).

Cabinet Office data due at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday (2350 GMT Tuesday) will likely show core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series as a leading indicator of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, gained 3.1% month-on-month in July.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity utilities, likely grew 15.7% in July partly because of a double-digit drop in the same month last year.

Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

($1 = 109.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Daniel Leussink and Kim Coghill)

By Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aJapan's exports seen surging in August, wholesale prices staying high - Reuters poll
RE
01:12aFitch upgrades Taiwan for outperforming peers during COVID-19 pandemic
RE
01:11aEXCLUSIVE : Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America
RE
01:02aApple rebuffs Epic request to restore Fortnite developer account in South Korea
RE
01:01aGold heads for first weekly loss in five on Fed taper jitters
RE
01:00aPoliticians swear loyalty to Hong Kong, but face govt patriotic test
RE
01:00aMARKETS FEAR A DIFFERENT 'DELTA' : Mike Dolan
RE
12:59aChina's power plants start winter coal restocking early
RE
12:44aSea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising
RE
12:42aMalaysia's Top Glove says U.S. lifts import ban over forced labour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
3Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots,..
4Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump 25% to 1.87 mln T -MPOB
5CVS Health : responds to latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations and tes..

HOT NEWS