Japan's exports set for biggest monthly gain since 1980

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPEXPY%3DECI
exports poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPMORD%3DECI
machinery orders poll data
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPCPI%3DECI
CPI poll data
TOKYO, June 11 - Japan's exports likely posted
their largest monthly rise in four decades in May, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday, but the flattering milestone was largely
reflective of a rebound in shipments from last year's
pandemic-driven plunge.
Globally, policymakers are keeping a close watch on the
extent of underlying demand recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations
have improved economic conditions in some key economies.
A marked recovery in Japan's exports and output due to
surging global demand has helped its economy offset lacklustre
conditions at home, after the government recently extended
coronavirus emergency curbs in Tokyo and other major areas.
Next week's key data include machinery orders and consumer
prices, as well as a Bank of Japan policy meeting.
Exports likely soared 51.3% in May compared to the same
month a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed.
That would mark the sharpest monthly rise since April 1980,
when shipments jumped 51.4%, a finance ministry official said.
The annual uptick in exports largely reflected the recoil effect
of the 28.3% plunge in May of 2020.
Imports were forecast to have jumped 26.6% year-on-year in
May, which would result in a trade deficit of 91.2 billion yen
($833.7 million).
"Exports in May... likely posted a larger gain than they did
in the previous month," said Kenta Maruyama, an economist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.
"On a (month-on-month) seasonally adjusted basis, they
probably decreased slightly, though global demand from capital
investment remains high."
The finance ministry announces trade data at 8:50 a.m. on
Wednesday (2350 GMT Tuesday).
Core machinery orders data, which exclude those for ships
and electrical utilities, are also scheduled to be released on
Wednesday.
The poll showed core machinery orders in April were likely
to have increased 8.0% year-on-year, and to have gained 2.7%
from the previous month.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil
products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, is expected to
have risen 0.1% in May compared to the same month a year
earlier, according to the Reuters poll.
That would mark the first month of year-on-year price growth
since March last year.
The poll also showed the Bank of Japan is expected to keep
its policy interest rate at minus 0.1% and the 10-year Japanese
government bond yield target at around 0% at its policy meeting
on June 17-18.
($1 = 109.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)