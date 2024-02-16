"The Bank of Japan holds jurisdiction over monetary policy. But there will be a phase when interest rates go up," Suzuki was quoted as saying in the interview.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said there will likely come a time when the country's interest rates will begin to rise and affect the economy through various channels, according to an interview with the Nikkei newspaper that ran on Saturday.
"The Bank of Japan holds jurisdiction over monetary policy. But there will be a phase when interest rates go up," Suzuki was quoted as saying in the interview.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Reese)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|161.9 JPY
|+0.20%
|+0.62%
|-
|38,487 PTS
|+0.86%
|+4.41%
|-
|2,625 PTS
|+1.27%
|+2.42%
|-
