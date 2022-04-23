Japan's finance ministry official denies report Japan, U.S. discussed joint FX intervention

Broadcaster TBS on Friday said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the idea of joint currency intervention to arrest yen falls during their meeting on Friday, held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund gatherings.

The report was not true, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The dollar traded at 128.55 yen, hovering near its weakest level since April 2002 at 129.43 yen per dollar hit on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by David Dolan)