KYIV (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Ukraine on Sunday to reiterate Japan's continuing support, the Japanese ministry said.

"During the visit, Minister Kamikawa will once again reiterate to the Ukrainian side that Japan's consistent policy of standing with and supporting Ukraine remains unchanged even in the face of the current severe international situation," the ministry said in a statement.

Kamikawa will meet her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The ministry also said Kamikawa would directly convey to Ukraine that Japan will strongly demonstrate its commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of the country under public-private partnership through hosting the Japan-Ukraine conference in Japan on Feb. 19.

"During the visit, Minister Kamikawa will consult with the partners on the Ukrainian side on how to scale up cooperation between the two," the ministry said.

It also added that Kamikawa will convey Japan's determination to uphold the international order based on the "rule of law" that unilateral changes to the status quo by force, such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, cannot be accepted.

