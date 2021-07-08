Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's government should consider $273 billion extra budget, ruling party heavyweight says

07/08/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in the Shinjuku shopping and business district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government should think about compiling an extra budget worth around 30 trillion yen ($273.30 billion), ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai was quoted as saying by broadcaster TBS on Thursday.

Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's secretary general, said it was necessary for the government to draw up an extra budget, as it needed to roll out drastic economic measures in part to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to think about something close to 30 trillion" yen, Nikai was quoted as saying, adding that he believed people were hopeful the government would take drastic steps.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through the capital's hosting of the Olympics to stem a new wave of coronavirus infections.

($1 = 109.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aAnt Group-backed Zomato aims IPO at valuation of almost $8 billion
RE
05:08aUK's Persimmon advances dividend payout on robust market outlook
RE
05:06aEu commission says bmw fined 372.8 mln euros, volkswagen group fined 502.4 mln euros, daimler not fined as it revealed existence of cartel
RE
05:06aEu commission fines carmakers 875 mln euros for restricting competition in emission cleaning for new diesel passenger cars
RE
05:05aMusic Theater Works Presents Mamma Mia!
SE
05:01aTHALES  : ' Leading Position in Connectivity & Cybersecurity to Bring Trust to the Next Wave of Connected Cars
BU
05:00aFintech startup clearco raises $215 mln from softbank and others
RE
04:52aJapan's government should consider $273 billion extra budget, ruling party heavyweight says
RE
04:50aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ seen cutting this year's growth forecast as COVID-19 curbs hurt outlook - sources
RE
04:48aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to offer zero rate, long-term loans in climate scheme - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
2Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
3HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns
4Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
5World shares dip on China weakness, oil sags on supply question

HOT NEWS