Japan's greenhouse gas emissions drop to record low in year to March 2021

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan's greenhouse gas emissions
dropped 5.1% to a record low in the 2020 financial year that
ended March 2021, government figures showed on Friday, as energy
demand and industry activities slowed amid the COVID-19
pandemic.
It marked Japan's seventh straight annual drop, but comes as
a report by the U.N weather agency showed global greenhouse gas
concentrations hit new highs last year.
Japan's emissions in the 2020 year fell to 1.149 billion
metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent from 1.211
billion tonnes the previous year, to hit their lowest since the
1990 financial year, when it began compiling data on greenhouse
gas emissions, preliminary environment ministry data showed.
In April, the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter raised
its climate goal, pledging to trim emissions by 46%, instead of
it previous target of 26%, on 2013 levels to 0.76 billion tonnes
by 2030. The latest figure represents a reduction of 18.4% from
2013 levels.
"We can hardly say the drop in 2020 was all the result of
our initiatives against global warming as it reflected weaker
economic activities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," Yoshiteru
Sakaguchi, a director at environment ministry, told reporters.
"We need to move forward with various measures at a much
faster pace to achieve 46%," he said.
Japan's emissions had surged after the 2011 nuclear disaster
at Fukushima led to the closure of atomic power plants and
boosted reliance on fossil fuels, but have turned lower since a
peak of 1.408 billion tonnes hit in the 2013 year.
Only eight reactors are operating now while many others are
still going through a re-licensing process under the stricter
safety standards imposed after the Fukushima disaster.
In the 2020 year, renewable accounted for 19.8% of electric
power generation of 1.001 trillion kilowatt hour (kWh), up 1.7
percentage points on the year.
Nuclear energy came in at 3.9%, down 2.3 percentage points,
while thermal power fuelled by oil, coal and liquefied natural
gas (LNG) formed 76.3%, up 0.7 percentage points, industry
ministry data showed.
Under Japan's latest 2030 energy mix target, renewables
should contribute 36-38%, nuclear 20-22%, fossil fuels 41% while
new hydrogen and ammonia make up 1%.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)