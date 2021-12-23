Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's largest bank MUFG to launch new $300 million debt venture fund

12/23/2021 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) will launch a new $300 million fund to offer debt financing to late-stage tech startups in the Asia-Pacific region, its chief executive said, as Japan's largest lender seeks to tap opportunities in growing economies.

The move comes amid a fundraising frenzy in Asia as the number of unicorns, or privately held startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion, has swelled.

The new debt fund will be created early next year through Mars Growth Capital, a Singapore-based joint venture between MUFG and Israeli financial tech firm Liquidity Capital, Hironori Kamezawa told Reuters in an interview.

MUFG will make a $300 million capital commitment to Mars, which will provide debt financing to startups in later stages of growth including unicorns.

If the investee firms eventually choose to go public, MUFG plans to support their initial public offerings with its U.S. alliance partner Morgan Stanley, Kamezawa said.

The fund's financing decisions will be based on Liquidity Capital's artificial intelligence-driven credit scoring model that forecasts future earnings and cash flow of a startup from real-time financial and accounting data.

"We've seen immense needs from startups for debt financing" as a way to raise funds without reducing existing shareholders' ownership, Kamezawa said.

"It's usually difficult for us bankers to extend loans to those startups in the red, but the Israeli firm's credit scoring model has helped us out," he added.

It will be Mars Growth Capital's second debt fund. The first fund, set up last year, is focused on early-stage startups and currently has a $200 million capital commitment. Mars Growth Capital has so far clinched financing deals with 11 companies, according to MUFG.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yuki Nitta; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Yuki Nitta


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.08% 623.5 End-of-day quote.36.70%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.18% 99.43 Delayed Quote.43.44%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.15% 6206.561 Real-time Quote.6.81%
NITTA CORPORATION -0.21% 2864 End-of-day quote.28.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aSouth African rand and stocks ride global rally
RE
10:43aHSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln
RE
10:41aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in December -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:37aU.S. new home sales race to seven-month high in November
RE
10:30aMexico inflation lower than forecast, but core prices stir concern
RE
10:28aDefense Dept staff test positive for COVID after base tour
RE
10:25aBiden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts
RE
10:20aFROM KABUL TO KENTUCKY : Afghans put down roots in refugee haven
RE
10:16aJapan's largest bank MUFG to launch new $300 million debt venture fund
RE
10:15aUK's Sunak books March 23 for new budget forecasts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...

HOT NEWS