Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan's long-term yields rise ahead of auction, U.S. inflation data

11/07/2022 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's long-dated government bonds rose on Monday, as cautious investors awaited domestic auction for 30-year notes, and U.S. inflation data, which will be released later this week.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.155% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.565%.

"Risk premium remains high before the release of U.S. consumer index and an auction for the 30-year notes," said a market participant at a domestic firm.

Traders' focus is on U.S. consumer prices for October, due on Thursday, with any upside surprise set to test hopes for a step down in Fed hikes.

Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance will boost two-year government bond issuance by 100 billion yen ($679.49 million) a month from January to March to fund an economic stimulus package.

The market's reaction was limited as the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were flat at -0.045% and 0.085%, respectively. The 10-year JGBs did not trade and the yield stayed at 0.250%, top of the Bank of Japan's policy band.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield was flat at 1.780%.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 148.51, with a trading volume of 7,382 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.14% 0.6429 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.13301 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.7388 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.9945 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012165 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.58934 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
Latest news "Economy"
01:39aWorldline to buy merchant-acquiring activities of Italy's Banco Desio
RE
01:35aPhilip Morris wins 83% stake in Swedish Match, goes ahead with $16 billion takeover
RE
01:16aJapan's long-term yields rise ahead of auction, U.S. inflation data
RE
01:15aAustralian shares close higher on mining, energy boost
RE
01:15aDollar rises as China defends stringent COVID policy, dampening risk sentiment
RE
01:13aTotalEnergies leads Shell, BP in renewables race, but shares sag
RE
01:07aECB must not stop rate hikes before core inflation peak, Villeroy says
RE
01:06aHow the U.S. midterms could ripple through the stock market
RE
01:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares mixed as U.S. futures fall
RE
01:04aAnalysis-Runaway prices have central Europe on the ropes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Oct exports and imports contract, missing expectations
2DKSH Continues Strengthening its Healthcare Own Brands Business With th..
3Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
4RHEINMETALL AG : Upgraded from Sell to Buy by JP Morgan
5CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE +586.81 BLN YUAN -CUSTOMS…

HOT NEWS