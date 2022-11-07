Japan's long-term yields rise ahead of auction, U.S. inflation data

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's long-dated government bonds rose on Monday, as cautious investors awaited domestic auction for 30-year notes, and U.S. inflation data, which will be released later this week.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.155% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.565%.

"Risk premium remains high before the release of U.S. consumer index and an auction for the 30-year notes," said a market participant at a domestic firm.

Traders' focus is on U.S. consumer prices for October, due on Thursday, with any upside surprise set to test hopes for a step down in Fed hikes.

Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance will boost two-year government bond issuance by 100 billion yen ($679.49 million) a month from January to March to fund an economic stimulus package.

The market's reaction was limited as the two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were flat at -0.045% and 0.085%, respectively. The 10-year JGBs did not trade and the yield stayed at 0.250%, top of the Bank of Japan's policy band.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield was flat at 1.780%.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 148.51, with a trading volume of 7,382 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)