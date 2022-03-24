Japan's lower house approves govt's two nominees for BOJ board

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's lower house of
parliament on Thursday approved the government's nominees to
replace two policymakers who will retire from the Bank of
Japan's (BOJ) board in July, all but sealing full approval for
the appointments in the legislature.
Hajime Takata, a private sector economist and a bond market
expert, will replace Goushi Kataoka, a vocal advocate of massive
stimulus policy. Meanwhile Naoki Tamura, a senior adviser at
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, is set to succeed former
commercial banker Hitoshi Suzuki.
The appointments are expected to be approved by the upper
chamber on Friday given the ruling bloc's solid majority in both
houses.
With the replacement of Kataoka with the less dovish Takata,
the new appointees may tilt the BOJ away from the radical
monetary easing approach pursued by reflationist members of the
board, some analysts say.
"The board's balance will become more centrist," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first pick of new BOJ board
members has been closely watched by markets as offering clues on
who he might choose as successor to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,
when his term ends early next year.
"The nomination makes it likely the post-Kuroda leadership
will keep a distance from reflationary policy," said Hiroshi
Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.
"Given Japan's low growth and inflation, it's unthinkable
for the BOJ to raise rates continuously," he said.
"But the possibility will become higher for the BOJ to
fine-tune its stimulus policy by the end of 2023, or even ditch
negative rates."
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)