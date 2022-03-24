Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's lower house approves govt's two nominees for BOJ board

03/24/2022 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved the government's nominees to replace two policymakers who will retire from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) board in July, all but sealing full approval for the appointments in the legislature.

Hajime Takata, a private sector economist and a bond market expert, will replace Goushi Kataoka, a vocal advocate of massive stimulus policy. Meanwhile Naoki Tamura, a senior adviser at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, is set to succeed former commercial banker Hitoshi Suzuki.

The appointments are expected to be approved by the upper chamber on Friday given the ruling bloc's solid majority in both houses.

With the replacement of Kataoka with the less dovish Takata, the new appointees may tilt the BOJ away from the radical monetary easing approach pursued by reflationist members of the board, some analysts say.

"The board's balance will become more centrist," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first pick of new BOJ board members has been closely watched by markets as offering clues on who he might choose as successor to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, when his term ends early next year.

"The nomination makes it likely the post-Kuroda leadership will keep a distance from reflationary policy," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.

"Given Japan's low growth and inflation, it's unthinkable for the BOJ to raise rates continuously," he said.

"But the possibility will become higher for the BOJ to fine-tune its stimulus policy by the end of 2023, or even ditch negative rates." (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.23% 90.627 Delayed Quote.8.34%
BNP PARIBAS -2.56% 52.23 Real-time Quote.-14.05%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.05% 159.876 Delayed Quote.3.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.07% 96.364 Delayed Quote.5.88%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 133.145 Delayed Quote.2.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.30% 1.588234 Delayed Quote.2.74%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -0.95% 798.9 Delayed Quote.28.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.25% 84.291 Delayed Quote.7.32%
SUCCEED CO., LTD. -2.31% 1270 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
TAMURA CORPORATION 0.00% 630 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.09% 121.233 Delayed Quote.5.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17aThai Feb exports rise 16.2% y/y, beats forecast
RE
01:15aChinese search for second black box from crashed jet
RE
01:15aChinese search for second black box from crashed jet
RE
01:14aChina stocks fall as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh
RE
01:08aRussia's economy in January grew 6.6% on an annual basis -ministry
RE
01:04aIndian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars
RE
12:52aSouth Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison
RE
12:52aSouth Korea's disgraced ex-president Park returns home after prison
RE
12:49aIndigenous Australians ask S.Korea court to block loans to $3.6 bln gas project
RE
12:49aRussia's Rusal shares slip in Hong Kong, ahead of Moscow bourse re-opening
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Analysis-U.S. Treasury market pain amplifies worry about liquidity
4Indian shares flat as investors weigh oil price spike; Zee soars
5Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears, oil ticks high..

HOT NEWS