TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government ministries have requested a record 114.3 trillion yen ($778.40 billion) for next fiscal year's budget, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, with rising fuel and utility costs adding to spending needs.

The expected demands for the fiscal year starting April 2024 prompted a finance ministry official to warn against unchecked spending.

"We will strive to shift the emergency budget footing to a peace time budget," the official said. "We must achieve both fiscal reform and economic growth."

The Bank of Japan's recent policy tweaks have sent interest rates higher, boosting debt-servicing costs, while defence and social security spending has also risen.

While snowballing debt has added to the industrial world's heaviest debt burden, lawmakers' demands have not abated.

In addition to a planned extra budget that subsidises utility fees, the government is preparing another subsidy to lower gasoline prices.

