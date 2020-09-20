Japan's new prime minister Suga, Trump hold first talks by phone

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga said he and U.S. President Donald Trump had held their
first telephone conversation on Sunday since Suga took over as
Japan's new leader.
Suga on Wednesday became Japan's first new leader in nearly
eight years, succeeding Shinzo Abe. Abe had forged
close ties with Trump, playing golf together and engaging in
frequent phone calls and meetings.
"I told him the Japan-U.S. alliance was the foundation of
regional peace and stability," Suga told reporters after the
talks. "We agreed to coordinate closely."
Suga faces a delicate balancing act in keeping Japan's
relations with the United States and China on track, as the two
are locked in growing confrontation.
"The president also said he wanted me to call him at any
time, 24 hours, if something ever happened," Suga said.
During the 25-minute phone talk, Trump and Suga briefly
exchanged their views on China, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary
Manabu Sakai told a media briefing, but declined to elaborate.
Sakai said the two leaders had agreed to press ahead with
bilateral cooperation in the development of COVID-19 medication
and vaccines, and to cooperate closely on North Korea-related
matters, including the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by
the North decades ago.
