Japan's outgoing finmin Aso said he urged BOJ to lower inflation target

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing finance minister,
Taro Aso, said on Monday he had proposed lowering the central
bank's 2% inflation target when prices took a hit from
plunging oil prices from 2014 through to 2015.
Aso, who was finance minister for nearly nine years, said
the oil price slump was among the main reasons the government
could not officially declare an end to deflation.
"I proposed to Governor Kuroda that with oil prices falling
this much, it would be hard to achieve 2% inflation, and that
the target must be lowered at some point," Aso said in his final
news conference as finance minister, referring to Bank of Japan
(BOJ) chief Haruhiko Kuroda.
"But the governor said he would do his best to achieve the
target," Aso said, adding that policymakers must "scrutinise at
some point" why the BOJ's inflation target of 2% has not been
met.
The remarks highlight how the government and lawmakers
distanced themselves from the BOJ's target years ago, despite
central bank reassurances that achieving the target was possible
by maintaining or increasing stimulus.
Aso was deeply involved in negotiations with the BOJ when
the central bank - under political pressure to take a stronger
stand against deflation - reluctantly set a 2% inflation target
in January 2013 under former BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa.
After Kuroda took over as governor, he deployed a massive
asset-buying programme in April 2013 to pull Japan out of
deflation. But the wall of money and several additional easing
steps since then have failed to push up inflation.
While Aso supported the BOJ's stimulus efforts as a member
of the cabinet, he has repeatedly voiced doubts that monetary
policy alone can reflate the economy out of the doldrums.
New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to form a cabinet
later on Monday with the finance minister post expected to go to
Aso's brother-in-law, Shunichi Suzuki.
