Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan's ruling coalition partner to propose relief package Monday

03/25/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Proposal will include call for expanded gasoline subsidy

* Komeito will urge govt to look into extra budget - Yamaguchi

* No need to worry too much about weak yen damage to growth

* BOJ should maintain easy policy 'for a bit longer'

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's junior coalition partner Komeito will call on Monday for emergency measures to cushion people against the economic blow from rising prices of energy and food, the party's leader, Natsuo Yamaguchi, said on Friday.

The proposal will include a call to expand and extend the duration of a gasoline subsidy for oil distributors, as well as other steps to ease the pain on companies and households hit by soaring raw material costs, he said.

While the government can tap some of the 5.5 trillion yen ($45 billion) in reserves set aside under the fiscal 2022 budget, it needs to be ready to top up funding to deal with what could be Japan's "worst post-war crisis," Yamaguchi said.

"In the proposal, we'll urge the government to look into compiling an extra budget" to fund the spending, he told Reuters in an interview.

"As we focus on how best to protect people's livelihood, an extra budget should be on the table," Yamaguchi said, when asked whether the government should pass an extra budget through the current parliament session ending in June.

The proposal by Komeito, which is a coalition partner of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), will likely be incorporated into the government's relief package expected to be compiled next month.

Soaring energy and commodity prices, blamed partly on the war in Ukraine, is clouding the outlook for Japan's economy that is only just recovering from the coronavirus pandemic's wounds.

Some analysts say the yen's recent declines could inflict more damage to the economy by inflating the cost of imports.

Yamaguchi, however, said Japan "doesn't need to worry too much" about the weak yen as an imminent threat to the economy.

On monetary policy, Yamaguchi urged the Bank of Japan to maintain its massive stimulus programme "for a bit longer" to ensure a solid recovery in the economy.

"The current cost-push inflation isn't a very good thing for the economy," he said. "Responding to this with an interest rate hike could weaken Japan's economic strength."

($1 = 121.7100 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.57% 91.371 Delayed Quote.8.67%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.61% 160.428 Delayed Quote.2.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.65% 97.074 Delayed Quote.5.89%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.48% 134.034 Delayed Quote.1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.42% 1.597852 Delayed Quote.2.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.72% 116.76 Delayed Quote.55.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.60% 84.68 Delayed Quote.7.31%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.58% 121.612 Delayed Quote.5.26%
WTI -1.61% 110.213 Delayed Quote.44.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45aFaa administrator dickson says he is confident "root cause" will…
RE
07:45aEU, U.S. reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away
RE
07:44aEuro zone bond yields dip as market takes stock of sell-off
RE
07:41aU.S., EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas
RE
07:41aHong Kong leader rejects barrister nominee to sensitive judges panel, appoints another
RE
07:37aGold poised for weekly gain on sustained safe-haven demand
RE
07:34aCosts of going unvaccinated in America are mounting for workers and companies
RE
07:33aJapan's ruling coalition partner to propose relief package Monday
RE
07:33aEMA : Increase in manufacturing capacity for covid-19 vaccine com…
RE
07:32aGermany makes progress in cutting back on Russian energy, minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New rules for U.S tech giants to come into force in October, EU's Vesta..
2China stocks fall as hawkish Fed, regulatory concerns weigh
3U.S tech giants face tough new rules as EU countries, lawmakers clinch ..
4BAYER AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
5HONG KONG SHARES OF ALIBABA DOWN MORE THAN 5%, MEITUAN DOWN MORE…

HOT NEWS