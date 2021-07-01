Japan's sales tax revenue exceeds Y20 trln for 1st time -document

The last sales tax hike to 10% from 8% in October 2019 dampened private consumption that makes up more than half the economy and pushed Japan into a recession - two-straight quarters of economic contraction through June 2020.

Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the time that Japan would not raise the sales tax rate further for a decade.

Year-to-March revenue of 21 trillion yen rose by 2.6 trillion yen from fiscal 2019/20 and made the unpopular tax the biggest contributor to state coffers, the document showed. Income and corporate taxes raised 19.2 trillion yen and 11.2 trillion respectively, it showed.

The full-year effect of the sales tax hike in fiscal 2020, as well as demand for household durables amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helped boost sales tax income, the sources said.

In recent years, Japan raised the sales tax rate twice to fund snowballing social security costs to support a fast-ageing population.

In April 2014, it was raised to 8% from 5%, and again to 10% in October 2019.

($1 = 111.0700 yen)

(Writing by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Takaya Yamaguchi